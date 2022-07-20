Wednesday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/24 Sunny 70

Incheon 27/24 Sunny 80

Suwon 30/23 Sunny 70

Cheongju 32/24 Sunny 60

Daejeon 32/23 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 30/23 Sunny 60

Gangneung 32/25 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 32/23 Sunny 70

Gwangju 32/23 Sunny 60

Jeju 32/25 Cloudy 30

Daegu 33/24 Sunny 60

Busan 30/24 Cloudy 10

