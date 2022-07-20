Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 20, 2022
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/24 Sunny 70
Incheon 27/24 Sunny 80
Suwon 30/23 Sunny 70
Cheongju 32/24 Sunny 60
Daejeon 32/23 Sunny 70
Chuncheon 30/23 Sunny 60
Gangneung 32/25 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 32/23 Sunny 70
Gwangju 32/23 Sunny 60
Jeju 32/25 Cloudy 30
Daegu 33/24 Sunny 60
Busan 30/24 Cloudy 10
(END)
