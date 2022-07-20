Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai to supply 50 IONIQ 5 models to Japanese taxi firm

All News 09:30 July 20, 2022

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it will supply 50 IONIQ 5 all-electric vehicles to a Japanese taxi company from August.

Hyundai Motor has recently signed a deal with Kyoto-based MK Taxi to gradually supply the 50 zero-emission models to the Japanese company, the company said in a statement.

The IONIQ 5 is embedded with Hyundai Motor Group's EV-only platform E-GMP and can travel up to 618 kilometers on a single charge with a 72.6 kWh battery pack, it said.

MK Taxi plans to replace 30 percent of its taxis with all-electric ones by 2025 and transform all of its fleet into pure electric ones by 2030, the statement said.

This file photo offered by Hyundai Motor shows the IONIQ 5 all-electric model. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

