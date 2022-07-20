Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Nat'l Assembly to launch special committee on people's livelihoods

All News 11:03 July 20, 2022

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly held a plenary session Wednesday and passed a motion to launch a special parliamentary committee designed to help stabilize the economy of ordinary citizens.

The special committee, set to operate until Oct. 31, will be dealing with various economic issues concerning people's livelihoods from real estate and tax policies to oil prices.

The committee will comprise 13 lawmakers, including six from the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and six from the main opposition Democratic Party, with a PPP lawmaker as a chair.

This photo shows the National Assembly passing a motion to launch a special parliamentary committee on people's livelihoods on July 20, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

#National Assembly
