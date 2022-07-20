Seoul shares up late Wed. morning trading
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.86 percent higher late Wednesday morning as investor sentiment was boosted by big gains on Wall Street.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 20.32 points to 2,391.29 as of 11:20 a.m.
The market got off to a strong start to jump more than 1.5 percent, after U.S. stocks rallied on better-than-expected corporate earnings.
But some of the earlier gains were pared amid uncertainties over monetary policy steps in major countries and lingering woes over an economic recession.
In Seoul, most big-cap shares gathered ground, with techs and financials leading the upturn of the index.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched up 0.16 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.0 percent.
Major chemical firm LG Chem surged 3.26 percent, and battery giant LG Energy Solution grew 0.13 percent.
KB Financial Group soared 5.18 percent, and Shinhan Financial Group climbed 3.47 percent.
Carmakers traded mixed, with leading carmaker Hyundai Motor increasing 0.80 percent and its smaller affiliate Kia falling 0.24 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,308.75 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 4.65 won from the previous session's close.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
