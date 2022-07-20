Daewoo Shipbuilding, striking workers narrow differences on wage hike
GEOJE, South Korea, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Striking subcontract workers at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) have narrowed differences in wage negotiations with the management, raising the possibility of a deal to end the weekslong walkout, sources said Wednesday.
Demanding a 30 percent wage hike and other measures, subcontract workers have been on a wildcat strike since June 2 at the fourth-largest global shipbuilder's Okpo shipyard on the south coast, occupying a crude carrier under construction.
The walkout brought the operations of the shipyard to a standstill, causing up to trillions of won in losses.
According to the sources, the subcontract workers and the firm substantially narrowed their gap on wage hike proposals down to the labor's 5 percent and the firm's 4.5 percent in their negotiations launched Saturday.
The two sides are currently working to smooth out the subcontract workers' demand for a 10 percent wage hike for 2023 as well as the firm's official recognition of their labor union activities.
"The labor and the company sides are actively engaging in negotiations with a sense of urgency as the prolonged strike snowballed losses while the possibility of use of force is being mentioned," a source said.
On Tuesday, President Yoon Suk-yeol said he believes the country has "waited long enough" for the strike to end, hinting at the possibility of using force to break up the prolonged walkout.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine's first lady calls for unceasing global unity against Russia's aggression
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 66-day high at 41,310
-
K-pop album sales hit record high in first half
-
(2nd LD) High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok captures silver at world championships
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
(LEAD) S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000
-
University freshman arrested for allegedly raping, causing death of female classmate
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter takes off in 1st flight test
-
Female Air Force officer found dead at local base: source
-
(LEAD) Female Air Force officer found dead at local base: source
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid