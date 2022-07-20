(Movie Review) 'Hansan': A visually spectacular, intriguing prequel of naval epic

Adm. Yi (Park Hae-il) is unable to get a good night's sleep as he struggles to devise ways to improve his famous Geobukseon or "turtle ship," and strategies that can change the tide of the war after much of Korea was occupied at an early stage of the Japanese invasion of Korea (1592-1598). Yi drove many Japanese battleships away in previous campaigns of the war with the special warship that has cannon ports on all sides, a deck covered with iron spikes and a terrifying iron dragon head piece. But the heavy cover and iron dragon head slowed down the speed of the ship with the dragon head often stuck in the wooden warship of the opposing force, making it hard for the ship to escape after lodging an attack.

