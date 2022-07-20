Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon, Gabonese president hold summit talks

All News 11:34 July 20, 2022

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and visiting Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba held summit talks Wednesday, Yoon's spokesperson said.

The summit came as South Korea and Gabon marked the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties, the presidential spokesperson Kang In-sun told reporters.

President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) and visiting Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba shake hands before holding summit talks on July 20, 2022, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

