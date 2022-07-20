(LEAD) Yoon, Gabonese president hold summit talks
(ATTN: UPDATES with remarks, details in paras 2-6)
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and visiting Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba held summit talks Wednesday, Yoon's spokesperson said.
Yoon told the Gabonese president that South Korea hopes to expand cooperation with resource-rich Gabon in the fields of information technology and infrastructure, the presidential office said.
The Gabonese president took note of South Korea's plan to hold a special summit in 2024 between Yoon and leaders of African nations.
Yoon asked the Gabonese president to pay special attention to South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern port city of Busan.
In return, the Gabonese president said he will make efforts to support Busan's bid to host the expo.
The two leaders also exchanged views on situations on the Korean Peninsula and agreed that the international society should have a united response over North Korea's nuclear ambitions.
The summit came as South Korea and Gabon marked the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties, the presidential spokesperson Kang In-sun told reporters.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine's first lady calls for unceasing global unity against Russia's aggression
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 66-day high at 41,310
-
K-pop album sales hit record high in first half
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(LEAD) S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000
-
University freshman arrested for allegedly raping, causing death of female classmate
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter takes off in 1st flight test
-
(LEAD) Female Air Force officer found dead at local base: source
-
Female Air Force officer found dead at local base: source
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid