Military reports 1,489 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:05 July 20, 2022
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,489 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 191,997, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 989 from the Army, 209 from the Air Force, 126 from the Navy, 105 from the Marine Corps and 50 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also seven cases from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one from the ministry.
Currently, 6,598 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine's first lady calls for unceasing global unity against Russia's aggression
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 66-day high at 41,310
-
K-pop album sales hit record high in first half
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000
-
University freshman arrested for allegedly raping, causing death of female classmate
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter takes off in 1st flight test
-
(LEAD) Female Air Force officer found dead at local base: source
-
Female Air Force officer found dead at local base: source
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid