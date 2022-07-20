Asiana to resume Incheon-Beijing route this week
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest carrier, said Wednesday it will resume the Incheon-Beijing route this week in more than two years to meet rising demand between the two countries.
Asiana will inject a 298-seat A330 plane to offer one flight a week starting Saturday and consider increasing the number of flights on the route, depending on market demand, the company said in a statement.
Currently, Asiana operates one flight a week, respectively, on the routes from Incheon to three Chinese cities: Nanjing, Changchun and Harbin.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine's first lady calls for unceasing global unity against Russia's aggression
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 66-day high at 41,310
-
K-pop album sales hit record high in first half
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(LEAD) S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000
-
University freshman arrested for allegedly raping, causing death of female classmate
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter takes off in 1st flight test
-
(LEAD) Female Air Force officer found dead at local base: source
-
Female Air Force officer found dead at local base: source
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid