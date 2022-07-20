KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SSANGYONGCNE 6,290 DN 10
TaekwangInd 891,000 UP 3,000
LG Corp. 78,800 UP 1,800
KAL 25,500 UP 300
Daewoong 28,600 UP 400
LX INT 30,650 UP 50
DB HiTek 44,100 DN 300
TaihanElecWire 1,680 UP 5
Hyundai M&F INS 33,050 UP 300
CJ 78,400 UP 500
DongkukStlMill 12,650 UP 100
Daesang 21,850 0
SKNetworks 4,255 DN 30
ORION Holdings 14,950 UP 50
AmoreG 38,750 UP 1,550
HyundaiMtr 189,000 UP 500
KCC 284,000 UP 9,000
SKBP 78,800 UP 1,200
Yuhan 57,900 DN 200
SLCORP 31,000 DN 700
CJ LOGISTICS 113,000 0
DOOSAN 65,400 UP 300
HITEJINRO 29,800 0
GCH Corp 21,250 UP 250
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,670 UP 120
POSCO Holdings 232,000 UP 2,000
DB INSURANCE 61,400 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,440 UP 130
SKC 128,500 UP 2,500
KPIC 126,000 UP 4,000
SamsungElec 60,500 DN 400
NHIS 9,450 UP 160
DongwonInd 217,000 UP 2,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 559,000 UP 14,000
LotteChilsung 174,000 UP 500
LS 54,100 UP 400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES122000 DN1000
GC Corp 182,500 UP 1,000
GS E&C 28,950 UP 50
POSCO CHEMICAL 118,000 UP 4,500
