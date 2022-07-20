KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Boryung 10,650 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 65,800 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,050 UP 450
Shinsegae 214,000 UP 2,000
Nongshim 277,500 DN 5,500
Meritz Insurance 33,750 UP 450
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,900 UP 1,000
ShinhanGroup 35,550 UP 950
GS Retail 24,300 UP 250
Ottogi 456,500 DN 6,000
MERITZ SECU 4,575 UP 100
HtlShilla 69,000 UP 400
Hanmi Science 40,500 UP 250
SamsungElecMech 139,500 UP 500
Hanssem 56,700 UP 600
F&F 140,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,000 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 198,500 DN 1,500
Kogas 36,250 UP 100
SGBC 51,300 UP 1,450
Hyosung 74,700 UP 600
LOTTE 35,100 UP 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 35,000 UP 3,500
emart 110,500 UP 8,500
DL 66,800 UP 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,000 UP 150
KIA CORP. 81,600 DN 500
SK hynix 102,000 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 524,000 UP 10,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,850 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,300 UP 1,000
Hanwha 24,250 DN 150
IS DONGSEO 40,250 UP 450
S-Oil 93,700 UP 500
LG Innotek 337,000 UP 8,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 170,000 UP 2,000
HMM 24,200 UP 550
HYUNDAI WIA 58,900 DN 500
MS IND 17,850 UP 300
LS ELECTRIC 51,400 0
(MORE)
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine's first lady calls for unceasing global unity against Russia's aggression
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 66-day high at 41,310
-
K-pop album sales hit record high in first half
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(LEAD) S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000
-
University freshman arrested for allegedly raping, causing death of female classmate
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter takes off in 1st flight test
-
(LEAD) Female Air Force officer found dead at local base: source
-
Female Air Force officer found dead at local base: source
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid