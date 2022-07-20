KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HyundaiMipoDock 85,500 UP 1,000
OCI 116,500 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 124,000 UP 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,370 DN 10
Mobis 219,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 45,800 UP 50
KSOE 82,000 UP 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,550 UP 800
S-1 64,000 UP 500
KorZinc 457,500 UP 1,000
DWS 52,800 UP 600
ZINUS 47,650 UP 750
KEPCO 21,900 0
SamsungSecu 33,350 UP 800
KG DONGBU STL 12,750 UP 200
SKTelecom 53,300 DN 700
HyundaiElev 26,800 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDS 132,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,900 DN 2,700
KUMHOTIRE 3,420 UP 40
Hanon Systems 10,250 UP 50
SK 215,500 DN 500
Handsome 30,150 UP 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 70,100 DN 100
Asiana Airlines 14,700 0
Hanchem 223,500 UP 1,500
COWAY 63,600 UP 200
Kangwonland 24,850 UP 750
NAVER 246,000 UP 2,500
Kakao 73,400 UP 600
NCsoft 372,000 UP 4,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 93,200 UP 3,700
IBK 9,340 UP 140
DONGSUH 24,550 UP 150
SamsungEng 19,400 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 115,500 0
PanOcean 5,490 UP 80
SAMSUNG CARD 30,550 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 22,350 DN 200
KT 37,050 0
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine's first lady calls for unceasing global unity against Russia's aggression
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 66-day high at 41,310
K-pop album sales hit record high in first half
(LEAD) S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000
University freshman arrested for allegedly raping, causing death of female classmate
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
(LEAD) Female Air Force officer found dead at local base: source
