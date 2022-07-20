KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL29250 UP400
LOTTE TOUR 11,150 UP 50
LG Uplus 12,250 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,400 UP 1,400
KT&G 81,500 UP 200
Doosan Enerbility 17,650 UP 100
Doosanfc 29,600 UP 500
LG Display 15,450 UP 100
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,950 UP 400
COSMAX 72,000 UP 3,700
KIWOOM 79,900 UP 2,100
DSME 20,050 DN 50
HDSINFRA 5,250 DN 10
DWEC 5,340 UP 10
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,250 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 396,500 DN 8,500
KEPCO KPS 37,300 UP 100
LG H&H 723,000 UP 13,000
LGCHEM 540,000 UP 19,000
KEPCO E&C 62,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,800 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,950 DN 650
LGELECTRONICS 94,100 UP 1,200
Celltrion 184,000 UP 500
TKG Huchems 19,350 UP 600
LIG Nex1 74,400 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 188,500 UP 9,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,700 UP 1,600
KIH 61,400 UP 2,200
GS 40,200 UP 350
AMOREPACIFIC 138,000 UP 4,500
FOOSUNG 17,400 UP 500
SK Innovation 178,500 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,600 UP 950
POONGSAN 25,300 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 48,500 UP 2,200
Hansae 16,700 UP 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 183,500 DN 1,000
Fila Holdings 30,300 DN 150
HANWHA LIFE 2,195 UP 45
