SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL29250 UP400

LOTTE TOUR 11,150 UP 50

LG Uplus 12,250 UP 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 59,400 UP 1,400

KT&G 81,500 UP 200

Doosan Enerbility 17,650 UP 100

Doosanfc 29,600 UP 500

LG Display 15,450 UP 100

HANATOUR SERVICE 49,950 UP 400

COSMAX 72,000 UP 3,700

KIWOOM 79,900 UP 2,100

DSME 20,050 DN 50

HDSINFRA 5,250 DN 10

DWEC 5,340 UP 10

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,250 DN 100

CJ CheilJedang 396,500 DN 8,500

KEPCO KPS 37,300 UP 100

LG H&H 723,000 UP 13,000

LGCHEM 540,000 UP 19,000

KEPCO E&C 62,500 UP 500

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,800 UP 1,200

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,950 DN 650

LGELECTRONICS 94,100 UP 1,200

Celltrion 184,000 UP 500

TKG Huchems 19,350 UP 600

LIG Nex1 74,400 DN 100

DAEWOONG PHARM 188,500 UP 9,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,700 UP 1,600

KIH 61,400 UP 2,200

GS 40,200 UP 350

AMOREPACIFIC 138,000 UP 4,500

FOOSUNG 17,400 UP 500

SK Innovation 178,500 UP 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 36,600 UP 950

POONGSAN 25,300 UP 50

KBFinancialGroup 48,500 UP 2,200

Hansae 16,700 UP 250

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 183,500 DN 1,000

Fila Holdings 30,300 DN 150

HANWHA LIFE 2,195 UP 45

(MORE)