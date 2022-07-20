Youngone Corp 40,100 UP 750

CSWIND 48,600 UP 700

GKL 13,750 DN 50

KOLON IND 51,700 UP 300

HanmiPharm 313,000 UP 2,500

SD Biosensor 47,250 UP 350

Meritz Financial 25,150 UP 250

BNK Financial Group 6,620 UP 130

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY329 50 UP250

KOLMAR KOREA 38,100 UP 700

PIAM 34,250 DN 600

HANJINKAL 57,900 UP 700

CHONGKUNDANG 92,000 UP 1,900

DoubleUGames 41,600 UP 600

MANDO 54,200 UP 600

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 823,000 UP 4,000

Doosan Bobcat 29,650 UP 100

H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,200 UP 500

Netmarble 70,200 DN 200

KRAFTON 247,500 UP 12,500

HD HYUNDAI 52,900 UP 300

ORION 102,000 DN 3,000

ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,300 UP 850

HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,000 UP 50

BGF Retail 182,500 DN 5,500

SKCHEM 105,500 UP 1,500

HDC-OP 11,200 UP 50

HYOSUNG TNC 311,000 UP 2,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 348,500 UP 14,500

HANILCMT 13,400 UP 150

SKBS 134,000 UP 1,500

WooriFinancialGroup 11,950 UP 350

KakaoBank 30,850 UP 250

HYBE 153,000 UP 500

SK ie technology 84,000 UP 100

LG Energy Solution 384,000 UP 1,000

DL E&C 40,250 UP 900

kakaopay 68,400 UP 1,600

K Car 18,550 DN 50

SKSQUARE 41,500 UP 1,100

(END)