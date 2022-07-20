KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 40,100 UP 750
CSWIND 48,600 UP 700
GKL 13,750 DN 50
KOLON IND 51,700 UP 300
HanmiPharm 313,000 UP 2,500
SD Biosensor 47,250 UP 350
Meritz Financial 25,150 UP 250
BNK Financial Group 6,620 UP 130
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY329 50 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 38,100 UP 700
PIAM 34,250 DN 600
HANJINKAL 57,900 UP 700
CHONGKUNDANG 92,000 UP 1,900
DoubleUGames 41,600 UP 600
MANDO 54,200 UP 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 823,000 UP 4,000
Doosan Bobcat 29,650 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,200 UP 500
Netmarble 70,200 DN 200
KRAFTON 247,500 UP 12,500
HD HYUNDAI 52,900 UP 300
ORION 102,000 DN 3,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,300 UP 850
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,000 UP 50
BGF Retail 182,500 DN 5,500
SKCHEM 105,500 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 11,200 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 311,000 UP 2,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 348,500 UP 14,500
HANILCMT 13,400 UP 150
SKBS 134,000 UP 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,950 UP 350
KakaoBank 30,850 UP 250
HYBE 153,000 UP 500
SK ie technology 84,000 UP 100
LG Energy Solution 384,000 UP 1,000
DL E&C 40,250 UP 900
kakaopay 68,400 UP 1,600
K Car 18,550 DN 50
SKSQUARE 41,500 UP 1,100
(END)
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine's first lady calls for unceasing global unity against Russia's aggression
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 66-day high at 41,310
-
K-pop album sales hit record high in first half
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(LEAD) S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000
-
University freshman arrested for allegedly raping, causing death of female classmate
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(LEAD) Female Air Force officer found dead at local base: source
-
Female Air Force officer found dead at local base: source
-
S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter takes off in 1st flight test
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid