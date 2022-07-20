S. Korean ministers join U.S.-hosted virtual meeting on supply chains
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The foreign and trade ministers of South Korea participated in a high-level forum on the global supply chain issue Wednesday, their ministries said, with concerns growing over a Washington-Beijing trade war.
The two-day Supply Chain Ministerial Forum opened Tuesday (Washington time), co-hosted by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. Seoul's top diplomat, Park Jin, and its top trade official, Ahn Duk-geun, joined the session via video links, along with their counterparts from 18 other countries. China was not on the list of participating nations.
The meeting was held as part of "ongoing work with key partner nations on supply chains," as it is intended to follow up on the U.S.-hosted Supply Chain Summit that took place in Rome in October last year on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit. Participants discussed ways for solutions to reduce both short-term bottlenecks and longer-term supply chain challenges.
The Joe Biden administration has been campaigning to diversify supply chains away from China in a thinly veiled bid to counter Beijing's growing influence and assertiveness.
In the session, Park briefed other participants on Seoul's efforts for supply chain resilience, including the establishment of an "early warning system" centered on its diplomatic missions abroad, his office said.
Ahn stressed the need for the international community to cooperate in trying to address the problem and reaffirmed South Korea's commitment to proactive cooperation through various multilateral consultative channels, his ministry said.
(END)
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine's first lady calls for unceasing global unity against Russia's aggression
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 66-day high at 41,310
-
K-pop album sales hit record high in first half
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(LEAD) S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000
-
University freshman arrested for allegedly raping, causing death of female classmate
-
(LEAD) Female Air Force officer found dead at local base: source
-
(LEAD) New infections stay above 70,000 as subvariant spreads
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to supply FX liquidity, if needed
-
Female Air Force officer found dead at local base: source