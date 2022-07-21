(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine's first lady calls for unceasing global unity against Russia's aggression
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 66-day high at 41,310
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(LEAD) S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000
-
(LEAD) Female Air Force officer found dead at local base: source
-
(LEAD) New infections stay above 70,000 as subvariant spreads
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to supply FX liquidity, if needed