(LEAD) N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 200: state media
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details from 3rd para)
By Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases dropped below 200, according to its state media Thursday.
More than 170 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported. As of July 5, the death toll had stood at 74, with the fatality rate at 0.002 percent.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.77 million as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, of which 99.99 percent had recovered and at least 360 others are being treated, it added.
The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.
"The state emergency anti-epidemic headquarters is conducting the operation and command in an integrated way to further intensify the anti-epidemic work to cope with the rapid spread of the Omicron BA.5 sub-variant in neighboring countries and regions," the KCNA said in an English-language article. "It actively adjusts measures for regional lockdown and unit quarantine and their opening on the basis of the anti-epidemic degrees set according to the spread situation of the epidemic."
The authorities are strengthening the "blockade" of border and coastal areas, it added.
Earlier this month, the North claimed its coronavirus outbreak originated from "alien things" found near the inter-Korean border, alluding to balloon-carried materials sent at the time by North Korean defector groups in South Korea, such as anti-Pyongyang leaflets.
Pyongyang disclosed its first COVID-19 case on May 12, after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years, and implemented nationwide lockdowns.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine's first lady calls for unceasing global unity against Russia's aggression
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(LEAD) S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
Mother gets 20-yr prison term for murdering 2 sons due to financial difficulty
-
Justice ministry found no legal grounds before repatriation of N.K. fishermen in 2019
-
(LEAD) Prosecutors raid cryptocurrency exchanges in probe into Terraform crash