Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to bolster monitoring of areas where risks of 'jeonse' scams are high (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon says need for discussions to revise laws on home rentals (Kookmin Daily)
-- Labor-labor dispute erupts at Daewoo Shipbuilding (Donga Ilbo)
-- In-person meetings at senior care hospitals to be banned over spread of COVID-19 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- In-person meetings at senior care hospitals to be banned from next week (Segye Times)
-- Moon gov't changed report of 'defection' to 'repatriation' in 2019 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to raise loan-to-value ratio to 80 pct for first-time homebuyers (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Striking subcontractors, management to resume talks today (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Forced deportation' to North Korea was decided at meeting presided over by Moon's chief of staff (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon proposes main opposition party revise laws on home rentals (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Main opposition party seeks to block plans to cut corporate tax (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Chip 4 deadline from the U.S. rattles Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Democratic Party slams Yoon administration for early missteps (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't steps up virus measures amid surging sixth wave (Korea Times)
