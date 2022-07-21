Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't to bolster monitoring of areas where risks of 'jeonse' scams are high (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon says need for discussions to revise laws on home rentals (Kookmin Daily)

-- Labor-labor dispute erupts at Daewoo Shipbuilding (Donga Ilbo)

-- In-person meetings at senior care hospitals to be banned over spread of COVID-19 (Seoul Shinmun)

-- In-person meetings at senior care hospitals to be banned from next week (Segye Times)

-- Moon gov't changed report of 'defection' to 'repatriation' in 2019 (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't to raise loan-to-value ratio to 80 pct for first-time homebuyers (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Striking subcontractors, management to resume talks today (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Forced deportation' to North Korea was decided at meeting presided over by Moon's chief of staff (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon proposes main opposition party revise laws on home rentals (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Main opposition party seeks to block plans to cut corporate tax (Korea Economic Daily)

