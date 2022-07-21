(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 21)
Toward better relations
Foreign Minister Park Jin met with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo on Tuesday to discuss pending bilateral issues, such as compensation for South Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor. The meeting was the first of its kind between the foreign ministers of the two countries since President Yoon Suk-yeol stepped into office in May of this year. Also, it was the first visit to Tokyo by South Korea's top diplomat since December 2017.
During the meeting, Park explained Seoul's efforts to find a solution to the forced labor dispute and stressed the need for an early settlement. The two ministers also discussed how to lift Japan's export restrictions and reinforce the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) to help improve soured relations between the two countries.
Seoul has been eager to find a breakthrough in the forced labor issue through diplomatic channels, ahead of an imminent forced sell-off of Japanese firms' assets to secure funds to pay compensation to the surviving victims. The new Korean government had expressed hopes for better ties between Seoul and Tokyo following the May 10 inauguration of President Yoon.
Yet the two nations made little progress due to their failure to narrow their differences on the compensation matter. Japan argued that all reparations claims arising from Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula were settled in the 1965 bilateral treaty that led to diplomatic normalization. However, Korea pointed out that the treaty has never covered damage claims by individual victims of Japan's wartime atrocities. Public sentiments of both nations have also hindered a negotiated solution.
Nevertheless, Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been going all out to resolve the issue. For instance, it has been operating a consultative body composed of government officials, experts and representatives of the victims. The body is mulling collecting donations from Korean and Japanese companies so that the Korean government can offer the compensation. Some victims are refusing to take part in the body, calling for sincere apologies from the Japanese government and companies.
Park offered Hayashi some options to solve the problem. He also reportedly told his Japanese counterpart that as most of the victims are too old, it is necessary to resolve the matter as soon as possible. However, the Japanese foreign minister gave no particular response.
Park paid a courtesy call on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday to convey President Yoon's intent to have a summit meeting at a convenient time. It is time for Japan to take a proactive attitude. It should first open its mind, while refraining from assuming a highhanded manner, demanding that Korea nullify its Supreme Court's ruling that ordered Japanese firms to pay compensation for their wartime forced labor.
Hayashi said Japan will watch closely how the Yoon government responds to the issue and will communicate closely with Korea to put bilateral ties back on track. His remarks were seen as diplomatic rhetoric, lacking real intention to improve ties with Korea. In this regard, Park seemed to return home empty-handed, with no rapprochement in sight. Now the two nations should make more efforts to resolve the history-related issues and move forward toward a better future.
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine's first lady calls for unceasing global unity against Russia's aggression
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 66-day high at 41,310
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(LEAD) S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(LEAD) New infections stay above 70,000 as subvariant spreads
-
Mother gets 20-yr prison term for murdering 2 sons due to financial difficulty
-
(LEAD) Female Air Force officer found dead at local base: source
-
Justice ministry found no legal grounds before repatriation of N.K. fishermen in 2019