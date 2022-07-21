Vehicle registrations rise 0.6 pct in Q2 despite chip shortage
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The number of registered vehicles in South Korea rose 0.6 percent in the second quarter to over 25 million, with that of eco-friendly cars exceeding 1.36 million units, government data showed Thursday.
Car registrations came to 25.22 million units as of end-June, up from 25.07 million units a quarter earlier despite a global chip shortage, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
Global carmakers have been struggling with the lack of semiconductor parts since late 2020, which have affected their vehicle production and sales.
The number of environmentally friendly cars registered here climbed 8.5 percent in the June quarter from a quarter earlier to account for 5.4 percent of total car registrations, the statement said.
Electric vehicle registrations jumped 14 percent to 298,000 units, with the number of newly registered gasoline hybrid cars rising 7 percent to 1.04 million units and that of hydrogen fuel-cell electric cars gaining 14 percent to 3,436 units, it said.
Demand for diesel-powered vehicles is on the decline due to stricter emission regulations but demand for electric and hydrogen models is on the rise, a ministry official said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
