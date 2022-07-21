BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Four BTS members -- Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- will drop a collaboration project with U.S. producer-singer-songwriter Benny Blanco and rapper Snoop Dogg next month, the K-pop group's agency said Thursday.
The song "Bad Decisions" will come out Aug. 5 and will be included on Blanco's third full-length album set for release later in the year, Big Hit Music said.
"The collaboration was accomplished as Blanco offered to do so," the agency said. "Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook will show a new side that has not been shown before, as well as their unique vocal skills through the special collaboration project."
Blanco also teased the track through a video posted on his Twitter account Wednesday.
In the video, the BTS members answered "no" in unison when the American musician told the members that he wants to be in the band during a video call.
And then when Jimin said, "But we can make a song together," Blanco joyfully responded, "Let's make the best song in the entire world. Let's go!"
