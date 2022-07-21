Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 21, 2022

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/23 Rain 30

Incheon 29/23 Rain 30

Suwon 30/23 Rain 30

Cheongju 28/23 Rain 60

Daejeon 29/22 Rain 30

Chuncheon 28/22 Rain 40

Gangneung 27/23 Rain 80

Jeonju 29/24 Rain 20

Gwangju 29/24 Rain 20

Jeju 31/28 Cloudy 30

Daegu 31/23 Rain 60

Busan 28/23 Rain 30

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!