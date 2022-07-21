Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 21, 2022
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/23 Rain 30
Incheon 29/23 Rain 30
Suwon 30/23 Rain 30
Cheongju 28/23 Rain 60
Daejeon 29/22 Rain 30
Chuncheon 28/22 Rain 40
Gangneung 27/23 Rain 80
Jeonju 29/24 Rain 20
Gwangju 29/24 Rain 20
Jeju 31/28 Cloudy 30
Daegu 31/23 Rain 60
Busan 28/23 Rain 30
