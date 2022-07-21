Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports up 14.5 pct during first 20 days of July

All News 09:10 July 21, 2022

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 14.5 percent in the first 20 days of July from a year earlier, but the country suffered a trade deficit on higher global energy costs, customs data showed Thursday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$37.25 billion in the July 1-20 period, compared with $32.52 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports jumped 25.4 percent on-year to $45.35 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $8.12 billion.

This photo, taken on July 1, 2022, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#exports
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!