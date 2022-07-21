(LEAD) Yoon postpones policy briefing from unification ministry
(ATTN: UPDATES with rescheduled briefing, details in paras 1-2, last para)
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol postponed receiving a policy briefing from the unification ministry from Thursday to Friday due to a scheduling conflict, officials said.
The briefing had been scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at the presidential office but was postponed the same day. The presidential office later said it was rescheduled to 10:30 a.m. Friday.
A presidential official said there were "various circumstances" that led to the postponement, including scheduling conflicts and work related to the National Assembly.
The postponement came amid an investigation into the previous Moon Jae-in administration's handling of North Korea's killing of a South Korean fisheries official in 2020 and the repatriation of two North Korean fisherman in 2019.
Yoon has been receiving his first set of policy briefings from government ministries since taking office in May.
On Wednesday, he also postponed a briefing by the gender ministry over a scheduling issue, spurring speculation about whether it was related to his campaign pledge to abolish the ministry.
The gender ministry's briefing has yet to be rescheduled.
hague@yna.co.kr
