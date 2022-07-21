POSCO Chemical Q2 net income up 37 pct to 46.4 bln won
All News 14:05 July 21, 2022
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Chemical Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 46.4 billion won (US$35.5 million), up 37 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 55.2 billion won, up 55.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 67.3 percent to 803.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 64.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
