Go to Contents Go to Navigation

POSCO International Q2 net income up 86.8 pct to 235.9 bln won

All News 14:14 July 21, 2022

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 235.9 billion won (US$180.3 million), up 86.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 320.6 billion won, up 88.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 29.9 percent to 11.06 trillion won.

The operating profit was 19.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!