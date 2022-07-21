Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 1,849 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:49 July 21, 2022

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,849 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 193,846, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 1,389 from the Army, 187 from the Air Force, 111 from the Navy, 78 from the Marine Corps and 74 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also 10 cases from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

Currently, 7,516 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows service members waiting for trains at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

