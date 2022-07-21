Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gist of South Korea's tax cut plan

All News 16:00 July 21, 2022

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key features of the government's tax revision announced Thursday, which calls for cutting corporate and income taxes in a move to boost corporate investment and to reduce the tax burden on people amid high inflation.

To invigorate economic momentum

- to boost corporate competitiveness

- to strengthen tax support for employment, investment

- to support smooth succession of corporate control of businesses

- to vitalize financial market

To stabilize people's livelihoods

- to reduce tax burden on ordinary people, middle-income families

- to support small merchants, small- to mid-sized companies

- to strengthen balanced regional development

- to normalize taxation system in real estate sector

To expand tax infrastructure

- seeking measures to figure out people's exact income, sources of taxation

- strengthening management, supervision to prevent tax avoidance

- introducing global minimum tax system

To create taxpayer-friendly environment

- devising measures to protect taxpayers' rights

- presenting ways to boost convenience of taxpayers

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#tax cut #tax reform #inflation
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!