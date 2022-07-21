KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Nongshim 277,500 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 118,500 UP 500
Boryung 10,550 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,600 UP 550
Shinsegae 218,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 64,600 DN 1,200
SGBC 51,500 UP 200
Daesang 21,800 DN 50
SKNetworks 4,245 DN 10
ORION Holdings 15,050 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 32,400 DN 650
LX INT 30,650 0
CJ 78,900 UP 500
DongkukStlMill 12,750 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 1,700 UP 20
KCC 284,500 UP 500
SKBP 78,400 DN 400
AmoreG 37,900 DN 850
HyundaiMtr 189,000 0
Yuhan 57,800 DN 100
SLCORP 31,100 UP 100
HITEJINRO 29,700 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 115,500 UP 2,500
DOOSAN 66,400 UP 1,000
SamsungF&MIns 198,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,600 DN 400
Kogas 36,750 UP 500
Hanwha 24,400 UP 150
DB HiTek 44,750 UP 650
DL 65,800 DN 1,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,000 0
KIA CORP. 82,000 UP 400
SK hynix 102,500 UP 500
Youngpoong 528,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,200 UP 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,350 UP 50
LG Corp. 77,600 DN 1,200
Daewoong 27,800 DN 800
TaekwangInd 893,000 UP 2,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,290 0
