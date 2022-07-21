Nongshim 277,500 0

POSCO CHEMICAL 118,500 UP 500

Boryung 10,550 DN 100

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,600 UP 550

Shinsegae 218,000 UP 4,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 64,600 DN 1,200

SGBC 51,500 UP 200

Daesang 21,800 DN 50

SKNetworks 4,245 DN 10

ORION Holdings 15,050 UP 100

Hyundai M&F INS 32,400 DN 650

LX INT 30,650 0

CJ 78,900 UP 500

DongkukStlMill 12,750 UP 100

TaihanElecWire 1,700 UP 20

KCC 284,500 UP 500

SKBP 78,400 DN 400

AmoreG 37,900 DN 850

HyundaiMtr 189,000 0

Yuhan 57,800 DN 100

SLCORP 31,100 UP 100

HITEJINRO 29,700 DN 100

CJ LOGISTICS 115,500 UP 2,500

DOOSAN 66,400 UP 1,000

SamsungF&MIns 198,500 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,600 DN 400

Kogas 36,750 UP 500

Hanwha 24,400 UP 150

DB HiTek 44,750 UP 650

DL 65,800 DN 1,000

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,000 0

KIA CORP. 82,000 UP 400

SK hynix 102,500 UP 500

Youngpoong 528,000 UP 4,000

HyundaiEng&Const 39,200 UP 350

CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,350 UP 50

LG Corp. 77,600 DN 1,200

Daewoong 27,800 DN 800

TaekwangInd 893,000 UP 2,000

SSANGYONGCNE 6,290 0

(MORE)