KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KAL 25,350 DN 150
ShinpoongPharm 31,950 DN 3,050
Meritz Insurance 33,200 DN 550
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,700 DN 1,200
ShinhanGroup 35,850 UP 300
LOTTE 34,750 DN 350
GS E&C 29,200 UP 250
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,600 DN 70
GCH Corp 20,850 DN 400
GC Corp 180,000 DN 2,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 567,000 UP 8,000
LotteChilsung 168,500 DN 5,500
Hyosung 74,600 DN 100
DB INSURANCE 61,200 DN 200
SamsungElec 61,800 UP 1,300
NHIS 9,540 UP 90
DongwonInd 216,500 DN 500
POSCO Holdings 235,000 UP 3,000
LS 54,200 UP 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES123500 UP1500
GS Retail 24,350 UP 50
KPIC 125,500 DN 500
Ottogi 452,000 DN 4,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,480 UP 40
SKC 130,000 UP 1,500
MERITZ SECU 4,605 UP 30
HtlShilla 70,200 UP 1,200
Hanmi Science 39,800 DN 700
SamsungElecMech 144,500 UP 5,000
Hanssem 56,300 DN 400
F&F 143,000 UP 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,200 DN 350
KSOE 83,200 UP 1,200
MS IND 18,250 UP 400
OCI 118,000 UP 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 51,000 DN 400
KorZinc 459,500 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,400 UP 30
HyundaiMipoDock 86,400 UP 900
IS DONGSEO 39,850 DN 400
(MORE)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine's first lady calls for unceasing global unity against Russia's aggression
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(LEAD) S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
University freshman arrested for allegedly raping, causing death of female classmate
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(LEAD) New infections above 70,000 for 3rd day as subvariant spreads
-
Mother gets 20-yr prison term for murdering 2 sons due to financial difficulty
-
(LEAD) Prosecutors raid cryptocurrency exchanges in probe into Terraform crash