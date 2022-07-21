KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
S-Oil 93,700 0
LG Innotek 341,500 UP 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 170,000 0
HMM 24,300 UP 100
HYUNDAI WIA 59,500 UP 600
KumhoPetrochem 125,000 UP 1,000
Mobis 219,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 45,650 DN 150
S-1 63,500 DN 500
DWS 52,500 DN 300
KEPCO 21,750 DN 150
SamsungSecu 34,000 UP 650
KG DONGBU STL 12,600 DN 150
SKTelecom 52,100 DN 1,200
HyundaiElev 26,800 0
Hanchem 224,500 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 134,000 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,200 UP 300
KUMHOTIRE 3,420 0
Hanon Systems 10,250 0
SK 216,000 UP 500
Handsome 30,750 UP 600
ZINUS 47,350 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 71,900 UP 1,800
Asiana Airlines 14,850 UP 150
COWAY 63,500 DN 100
LG Display 15,550 UP 100
Kangwonland 24,850 0
NAVER 250,500 UP 4,500
Kakao 73,700 UP 300
NCsoft 376,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,600 UP 1,400
IBK 9,390 UP 50
DONGSUH 24,500 DN 50
SamsungEng 19,550 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 118,000 UP 2,500
PanOcean 5,520 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 30,850 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 22,350 0
KT 37,400 UP 350
