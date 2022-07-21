Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 July 21, 2022

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL29850 UP600
LOTTE TOUR 11,500 UP 350
LG Uplus 12,350 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,600 UP 200
KT&G 81,100 DN 400
Doosan Enerbility 17,800 UP 150
Doosanfc 30,000 UP 400
LIG Nex1 74,400 0
KIWOOM 81,100 UP 1,200
DSME 20,550 UP 500
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,300 UP 350
COSMAX 70,500 DN 1,500
HDSINFRA 5,280 UP 30
DWEC 5,320 DN 20
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,650 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 398,500 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 36,550 DN 750
LG H&H 722,000 DN 1,000
LGCHEM 569,000 UP 29,000
KEPCO E&C 63,300 UP 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 52,400 UP 600
GS 40,800 UP 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,200 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 94,200 UP 100
Celltrion 182,500 DN 1,500
TKG Huchems 19,550 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 185,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,500 UP 800
KIH 63,000 UP 1,600
GKL 14,000 UP 250
CSWIND 47,950 DN 650
AMOREPACIFIC 135,500 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 25,200 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 48,650 UP 150
Youngone Corp 39,900 DN 200
SK Innovation 183,000 UP 4,500
Fila Holdings 30,150 DN 150
FOOSUNG 17,450 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,500 UP 1,000
Hansae 16,750 UP 50
(MORE)

