HANAFINANCIALGR 37,400 UP 800

HANWHA LIFE 2,220 UP 25

KOLON IND 52,500 UP 800

HanmiPharm 306,500 DN 6,500

SD Biosensor 44,500 DN 2,750

Meritz Financial 25,400 UP 250

BNK Financial Group 6,660 UP 40

emart 114,000 UP 3,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY330 50 UP100

KOLMAR KOREA 38,400 UP 300

PIAM 35,000 UP 750

HANJINKAL 57,800 DN 100

CHONGKUNDANG 90,900 DN 1,100

DoubleUGames 41,300 DN 300

MANDO 54,000 DN 200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 817,000 DN 6,000

Doosan Bobcat 30,700 UP 1,050

H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,200 0

Netmarble 70,900 UP 700

KRAFTON 258,500 UP 11,000

HD HYUNDAI 53,000 UP 100

ORION 103,500 UP 1,500

ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,300 0

HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,100 UP 100

BGF Retail 185,500 UP 3,000

SKCHEM 105,000 DN 500

HDC-OP 11,250 UP 50

HYOSUNG TNC 312,000 UP 1,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 352,500 UP 4,000

HANILCMT 13,500 UP 100

SKBS 130,500 DN 3,500

WooriFinancialGroup 12,200 UP 250

KakaoBank 31,300 UP 450

HYBE 157,000 UP 4,000

SK ie technology 84,500 UP 500

LG Energy Solution 390,500 UP 6,500

DL E&C 40,050 DN 200

kakaopay 68,800 UP 400

K Car 18,400 DN 150

SKSQUARE 41,750 UP 250

