KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:40 July 21, 2022

HANAFINANCIALGR 37,400 UP 800
HANWHA LIFE 2,220 UP 25
KOLON IND 52,500 UP 800
HanmiPharm 306,500 DN 6,500
SD Biosensor 44,500 DN 2,750
Meritz Financial 25,400 UP 250
BNK Financial Group 6,660 UP 40
emart 114,000 UP 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY330 50 UP100
KOLMAR KOREA 38,400 UP 300
PIAM 35,000 UP 750
HANJINKAL 57,800 DN 100
CHONGKUNDANG 90,900 DN 1,100
DoubleUGames 41,300 DN 300
MANDO 54,000 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 817,000 DN 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 30,700 UP 1,050
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,200 0
Netmarble 70,900 UP 700
KRAFTON 258,500 UP 11,000
HD HYUNDAI 53,000 UP 100
ORION 103,500 UP 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,300 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,100 UP 100
BGF Retail 185,500 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 105,000 DN 500
HDC-OP 11,250 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 312,000 UP 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 352,500 UP 4,000
HANILCMT 13,500 UP 100
SKBS 130,500 DN 3,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,200 UP 250
KakaoBank 31,300 UP 450
HYBE 157,000 UP 4,000
SK ie technology 84,500 UP 500
LG Energy Solution 390,500 UP 6,500
DL E&C 40,050 DN 200
kakaopay 68,800 UP 400
K Car 18,400 DN 150
SKSQUARE 41,750 UP 250
(END)

