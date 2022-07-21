KB Financial Group Q2 net profit up 8.3 pct to 1.3 tln won
All News 15:41 July 21, 2022
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 1.3 trillion won (US$1 billion), up 8.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 1.6 trillion won, down 4.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 110.3 percent to 25.73 trillion won.
The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.33 trillion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine's first lady calls for unceasing global unity against Russia's aggression
Most Saved
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(LEAD) S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
University freshman arrested for allegedly raping, causing death of female classmate
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(LEAD) New infections above 70,000 for 3rd day as subvariant spreads
-
Mother gets 20-yr prison term for murdering 2 sons due to financial difficulty
-
(LEAD) Prosecutors raid cryptocurrency exchanges in probe into Terraform crash