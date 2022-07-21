S. Korean Bond Yields on July 21, 2022
All News 16:32 July 21, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.973 2.985 -1.2
2-year TB 3.280 3.278 +0.2
3-year TB 3.294 3.296 -0.2
10-year TB 3.374 3.360 +1.4
2-year MSB 3.217 3.225 -0.8
3-year CB (AA-) 4.202 4.197 +0.5
91-day CD 2.580 2.580 0.0
