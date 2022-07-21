Indonesian president to visit S. Korea next week
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo will visit South Korea next week for summit talks with President Yoon Suk-yeol, Yoon's office said Thursday.
Widodo will pay an official visit from Wednesday to Thursday at Yoon's invitation, becoming the second foreign leader after U.S. President Joe Biden to make such a trip since Yoon's inauguration in May.
"We expect it to be an important occasion to deepen the special strategic partnership between South Korea and Indonesia and to strengthen cooperation between South Korea and ASEAN," the presidential office said in a press release, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
The two leaders will speak by phone on Friday to share their understanding on the importance of Widodo's upcoming visit, it added.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 66-day high at 41,310
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(LEAD) S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
University freshman arrested for allegedly raping, causing death of female classmate
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(LEAD) New infections above 70,000 for 3rd day as subvariant spreads
-
(LEAD) Prosecutors raid cryptocurrency exchanges in probe into Terraform crash
-
Mother gets 20-yr prison term for murdering 2 sons due to financial difficulty