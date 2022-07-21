Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
S. Korea unveils sweeping tax cut plan to spur corporate investment
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to cut corporate and income taxes in a bid to encourage companies to increase investment and reduce the tax burden on people troubled by high inflation, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The Yoon Suk-yeol government unveiled details of its sweeping tax reform proposal as it aims to revitalize the corporate sector for economic growth and help stabilize lives of ordinary people.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. poised to reinstate combined drills abolished in 2018
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States are expected to revive a comprehensive combined military exercise abolished in 2018, Seoul officials said Thursday, amid the allies' efforts to reinforce deterrence against North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.
The exercise set for Aug. 22-Sept. 1 is likely to combine the computer simulation-based command post training, field maneuvers and Ulchi civil contingency drills -- a makeup tantamount to a revival of the Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) drills.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Culture ministry seeks to turn Cheong Wa Dae into cultural complex
SEOUL -- The culture ministry said Thursday it will push for transforming the former presidential home of Cheong Wa Dae in central Seoul into a multipurpose cultural complex.
Park Bo-gyoon, minister of culture, sports and tourism, reported the project to President Yoon Suk-yeol at his office as part of the ministry's major work plans.
-----------------
S. Korean foreign minister considering China visit in August: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea's top diplomat may visit China next month on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the neighboring countries forging diplomatic ties, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
Seoul is in related consultations with Beijing, giving priority to a plan for Foreign Minister Park Jin to visit there in August, the ministry's spokesperson, Choi Young-sam, said in press briefing when asked about the issue.
-----------------
Use of police force said to be mulled to end shipyard strike
GEOJE -- Police are considering mobilizing law enforcement power to break up a sit-in protest by subcontract workers at the Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) shipyard on the southeastern coast that entered its 50th day on Thursday.
About 120 unionized workers from DSME subcontractors have been occupying an oil tanker under construction at a dock of the global shipbuilder's Okpo shipyard on Geoje Island, about 470 kilometers southeast of Seoul, since June 2, demanding a 30 percent wage hike and improved working and employment conditions.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Hyundai Q2 net jumps 56 pct on improved product mix, weak won
SEOUL -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday its second-quarter net profit jumped 56 percent from a year earlier on improved product mix and a weak won.
Net profit for the three months ended in June rose to 3.08 trillion won (US$2.34 billion) from 1.98 trillion won during the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.
------------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares up for 2nd day on U.S. rallies, tech gains
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks ended higher Thursday, as U.S. rallies and eased concerns over high global energy prices boosted investor sentiment. The Korean won gained ground against the U.S. dollar.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 22.31 points, or 0.93 percent, to close at 2,409.16, extending the winning streak to the second consecutive session. It is the highest figure since June 28, when the KOSPI closed at 2,422.09.
(END)
-
