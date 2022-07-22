Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- Big tax cut to haves, little tax cut to have-nots (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Government's new tax cut plan aimed at easing financial burdens on businesses (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea to cut corporate, income taxes, as well as comprehensive real estate holding tax (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon administration adopts massive tax cuts (Seoul Shinmun)
-- New income tax-cut scheme expected to reduce tax burden by 800,000 won per worker (Segye Times)
-- Workers to benefit up to 800,000 won in income tax cut (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Workers to pay 800,000 won less income tax (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to give tax cut of 6 trillion won to large businesses, property-rich people (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't to implement tax-reduction measures to stave off economic slump (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Korean workers with annual income of 78 mln won to get tax cut of 540,000 won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to cut corporate, income, comprehensive real estate holding taxes (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Major tax overhaul proposed as Yoon charts new course (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea targets 340 tln won investment for chip supremacy (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to expand tax incentives for foreign professionals (Korea Times)
(END)
