(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 22)
Root out human trafficking
Time to get tougher on traffickers, protect victims
The U.S. State Department downgraded South Korea by one notch in its annual human trafficking report released Tuesday, citing a lack of efforts to crack down on related crimes and protect victims. The downgrade was the first of its kind in two decades. It should be seen as a setback to Korea which has been building its reputation as a top-tier country for a long time.
The country was placed on Tier 2 in the 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report, down from the top category of Tier 1. It was listed on Tier 3 in 2001 when the State Department issued its first human trafficking report. But the country has remained in the highest Tier 1 classification since 2002. The classification uses four tiers ― Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 2 "watchlist" and Tier 3.
Countries on Tier 2 standing are not subject to any disadvantages or sanctions, while those on Tier 3 face restrictions in receiving overseas aid and participating in exchange programs, except for humanitarian assistance. However, Korea's downgrade may adversely affect its international prestige.
Now we have to look closely into what caused Korea to be relegated to the lower category. The report covered the human trafficking situation between April 2021 and March 2022. It evaluated the previous Moon Jae-in government's efforts to prevent trafficking, prosecute traffickers and protect victims.
The country was found to have failed in the evaluations. The report stated that the Korean government initiated fewer prosecutions against traffickers than in 2020 and did not take steps to address long-standing concerns over foreign sex trafficking victims. It pointed out that some of those victims were deported without being provided adequate services or without investigations being opened into the traffickers.
The report also expressed concerns about the reported prevalence of labor trafficking among migrant workers, especially in Korea's fishing fleets. It said the country failed to report identifying any foreign victims of forced labor. It took issue with the relatively light punishments for traffickers ― usually a prison term of less than a year.
According to a 2020 report by the National Human Rights Commission of Korea, migrants working as fishermen or on other ship crews were found to have been forced to work long hours, while their wages were far lower than their Korean counterparts. They were also found to have endured late salary payments.
The authorities should accept the U.S. and Korean reports humbly and take bolder action to address human trafficking. First of all, the National Assembly needs to enact stricter laws to root out trafficking and get tougher on traffickers. Prosecutors and judges must take a zero-tolerance stance against any types of trafficking. It is also imperative to protect trafficking victims better. Otherwise, the country can never win the war against human trafficking.
(END)
