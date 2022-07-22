(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 22)

Potential unconstitutionality of the telecommunication law has been debated since the days of democracy movements in the 1970s and 80s. The issue was put under the microscope after the CIO excessively screened telecommunication records of a number of suspects last year to find criminal evidence from socially explosive cases. In the process of investigating those cases, the CIO methodically looked into piles of telecommunication records of politicians, journalists, lawyers and members of civic groups. In an infamous case over the suspicion that the People Power Party (PPP) pressured the prosecution to bring criminal charges against pro-government figures in 2020 when President Yoon Suk-yeol was a prosecutor general, the CIO under the liberal Moon Jae-in administration accessed a plethora of telecommunication records of up to 80 PPP lawmakers and more than 100 reporters.