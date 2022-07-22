Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:11 July 22, 2022

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/22 Heavy Rain 60

Incheon 28/23 Rain 10

Suwon 29/22 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 30/22 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 30/21 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 30/22 Heavy Rain 60

Gangneung 27/22 Rain 60

Jeonju 29/22 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 30/22 Sunny 20

Jeju 30/25 Sunny 20

Daegu 32/23 Sunny 60

Busan 29/23 Sunny 60

