Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:11 July 22, 2022
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/22 Heavy Rain 60
Incheon 28/23 Rain 10
Suwon 29/22 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 30/22 Heavy Rain 60
Daejeon 30/21 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 30/22 Heavy Rain 60
Gangneung 27/22 Rain 60
Jeonju 29/22 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 30/22 Sunny 20
Jeju 30/25 Sunny 20
Daegu 32/23 Sunny 60
Busan 29/23 Sunny 60
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(LEAD) New infections above 70,000 for 3rd day as subvariant spreads
-
S. Korea unveils sweeping tax cut plan to spur corporate investment
-
Use of police force said to be mulled to end shipyard strike