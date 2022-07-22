Hyundai Mobis Q2 net income up 15 pct to 769.7 bln won
All News 09:58 July 22, 2022
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 769.7 billion won (US$586.9 million), up 15 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 403.3 billion won, down 28.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 19.7 percent to 12.3 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 573.7 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
