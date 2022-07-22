Seoul shares down 0.49 pct late Fri. morning
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.49 percent lower late Friday morning as investors took to the sidelines amid lingering concerns over global recession woes.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index had shed 11.76 points to 2,397.40 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened slightly higher on Wall Street gains but had moved within a tight range before falling to negative territory.
Foreign investors turned to a net selling mode, while retailers picked up shares.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised rates more than expected by 50 basis points. ECB President Christine Lagarde warned that inflation risks had intensified due mainly to the ongoing war surrounding Ukraine and high energy prices.
In Seoul, tech and financials lost ground.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.65 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix went down 1.95 percent.
Battery giant LG Energy Solution lost 1.65 percent, and major chemical firm LG Chem tumbled 1.58 percent.
Financials also lost ground. No. 1 financial group KB Financial retreated 2.06 percent, and Shinhan Financial Group shed 1.39 percent.
But leading carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.59 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia added 0.61 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,312.15 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 4.45 won from the previous session's close.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
S. Korea unveils sweeping tax cut plan to spur corporate investment
-
(LEAD) New infections above 70,000 for 3rd day as subvariant spreads
-
Use of police force said to be mulled to end shipyard strike