Talks to end 51-day shipyard strike enter crucial phase
GEOJE, South Korea, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The 51-day sit-in protest by subcontract workers at the Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) shipyard on the southeastern coast entered a crucial phase Friday, as labor and management were struggling to strike a last-minute deal before the shipyard's two-week summer holiday begins this weekend.
If both sides fail to reach an agreement during the day, the sit-in will likely drag on for a very long period of time, dealing a fatal blow to the world's fourth-largest shipbuilder, government and industry officials said.
The government and police, losing patience with the workers' illegal occupation of one of the shipyard's key facilities, may eventually decide to mobilize law enforcement power to break up the sit-in.
About 120 unionized workers from DSME subcontractors have been occupying an oil tanker under construction at a dock of the global shipbuilder's Okpo shipyard on Geoje Island, about 470 kilometers southeast of Seoul, since June 2, demanding a 30 percent wage hike, and improved working and employment conditions. DSME is said to have suffered an operating loss of more than 660 billion won (US$504 million) from the prolonged strike.
The officials fear a virtual holiday shutdown of the shipyard, where about 20,000 people from DSME and subcontractors work every day, from Saturday to Aug. 7 may have a negative impact on the ongoing labor-management negotiations.
The striking workers and their employers have reportedly reached an agreement on a wage hike but have yet to reach a compromise on other contentious issues, including the withdrawal of a damages suit against strikers and the employment succession of some subcontract workers.
Labor and management representatives had unsuccessfully held marathon talks until late Thursday night and resumed their negotiations around 8 a.m. Friday.
Unlike the previous days, journalists were prohibited from approaching the negotiation venue on the day, indicating the two parties' determination to focus on their talks.
Police are reportedly making various preparations for a possible deployment of police personnel to disband the striking workers, if the labor-management negotiations eventually fall through.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
S. Korea unveils sweeping tax cut plan to spur corporate investment
-
(LEAD) New infections above 70,000 for 3rd day as subvariant spreads
-
Use of police force said to be mulled to end shipyard strike