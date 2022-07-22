Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Screenwriter Kim Eun-sook to return with Netflix series 'The Glory,' starring Song Hye-kyo

All News 11:47 July 22, 2022

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Star screenwriter Kim Eun-sook of "Descendants of the Sun" (2016) and its lead actress Song Hye-kyo will return together to the small screen with "The Glory," a Netflix series.

Netflix said Friday that Kim will team up with director Ahn Gil-ho of the hit crime thriller "Stranger" (2017) and the fantasy "Memories of the Alhambra" (2018) to write a new original series.

It is Kim's first TV project since the fantasy romance "The King: Eternal Monarch" (2020). She is one of the most successful TV screenwriters in Korea for a number of hit romances, including "Goblin: The Lonely and Great God" (2016) and the "Mr. Sunshine."

Song, who co-starred in Kim's smash-hit romance "Descendants of the Sun" along with Song Joong-ki, will take a lead role in the new drama that revolves around a woman who experiences school violence and seeks revenge after graduating.

Lee Do-hyun, Im Ji-yeon and Park Sung-hoon were also cast in the series, according to Netflix.

A teaser image of "The Glory," a Netflix original series (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

