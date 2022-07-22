Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections fall below 70,000, remain high on subvariant
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 70,000 Friday but are nearly 10 times higher than a month ago amid the spread of a highly contagious omicron subvariant.
The country reported 68,632 new COVID-19 infections, including 323 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 19,077,659, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(LEAD) S. Korea protests against Japan's claims to Dokdo in defense white paper
SEOUL/TOKYO -- The South Korean government strongly condemned Japan on Friday for laying repeated claim to the easternmost islets of Dokdo in its annual defense white paper.
"(The government) strongly protests against Japan's repetition of its sovereignty claim over Dokdo, clearly an integral part of the Korean territory in terms of history, geography and international law, and urges it to immediately scrap it," foreign ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a statement.
Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
SEOUL -- The ruling and main opposition parties reached agreement Friday on how to share parliamentary committee chairmanships, paving the way for the National Assembly to go into operation after 53 days of idling.
Under the agreement, the ruling People Power Party (PPP) will take seven committees, including the judiciary, intelligence and public administration committees, while the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) will take 11 committees, including the national policy and science committees.
Samsung weighs building 11 more chip plants in U.S. over next two decades
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. floated an idea of investing nearly US$200 billion to build 11 more chip plants in the United States over the next two decades, documents filed with the state of Texas showed Friday.
The proposed investment is described in South Korean tech giant's applications filed with the Taylor and Manor school districts, seeking tax breaks for the potential construction of 11 new chip fabrication facilities in the state -- nine in Taylor and two in Austin.
Talks to end 51-day shipyard strike enter crucial phase
GEOJE - The 51-day sit-in protest by subcontract workers at the Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) shipyard on the southeastern coast entered a crucial phase Friday, as labor and management were struggling to strike a last-minute deal before the shipyard's two-week summer holiday begins this weekend.
If both sides fail to reach an agreement during the day, the sit-in will likely drag on for a very long period of time, dealing a fatal blow to the world's fourth-largest shipbuilder, government and industry officials said.
(LEAD) Campus rape suspect referred to prosecutors with added charge of filming rape scene
INCHEON -- Police referred a university freshman accused of raping a schoolmate and causing her to fall to her death to the prosecution Friday for potential indictment with an additional charge of filming the rape scene, officials said.
"I am sincerely sorry," said the 20-year-old student of Inha University in Incheon, west of Seoul, as he was transferred to the prosecution, without responding to questions from reporters, including on whether and why he did not help her immediately after the fall.
