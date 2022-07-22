Hyundai E&C Q2 net income up 164.8 pct to 224.9 bln won
All News 13:36 July 22, 2022
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 224.9 billion won (US$171.5 million), up 164.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 24.4 percent on-year to 175.4 billion won. Sales increased 27.3 percent to 5.57 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 104 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
S. Korea unveils sweeping tax cut plan to spur corporate investment
-
(LEAD) New infections above 70,000 for 3rd day as subvariant spreads
-
Use of police force said to be mulled to end shipyard strike