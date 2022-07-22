The Boyz to drop new album in August
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Multinational K-pop group The Boyz will return to the music scene with its seventh EP next month, the band's management agency said Friday.
IST Entertainment announced the album will be rolled out on Aug. 16 but did not give any details about it, including its title. The 11-piece group will tease the upcoming album starting midnight Monday, the agency added.
The album will be the band's first release in nine months since its third single, titled "Maverick," in November.
The group debuted in 2017 and rose to fame by finishing first place in Mnet's music competition program "Road to Kingdom" in 2020, where it competed against other boy bands, like Pentagon, Golden Child and ONF.
Ahead of the EP's release, the band will hold three concerts in Seoul on Aug. 5-7 as part of its first-ever world tour.
The tour began in Los Angeles in May and took the band to 12 more cities, including Chicago, Newark, London, Rotterdam, Jakarta and Bangkok.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
