Kia Q2 net income up 40.1 pct to 1.88 tln won

All News 14:01 July 22, 2022

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 1.88 trillion won (US$1.4 billion), up 40.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 50.2 percent on-year to 2.23 trillion won. Sales increased 19.3 percent to 21.87 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.76 trillion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
